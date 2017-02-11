Rs 72,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

Rawalpindi

The District Food Department in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets inspected various sites and fined of Rs 72,000 for not adopting hygienic measures.

The Departments spokesman told media that the team while inspecting in Dhoke Hassu,Dhoke Matkal,Railway road area and found unhygienic condition in KFC,Al-Qamar flour mills,Rahat Bakers and others and fined them of Rs 72,000 while Saee Jee Murgh Paloo was sealed for not cleanliness arrangements. He further said that strict action is being taken against the violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the customers.—APP