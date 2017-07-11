Rs 57.96b LDA budget approved

Staff Reporter

The Governing Body of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) approved annual budget of LDA and its subordinate agencies WASA and TEPA, for the fiscal year 2017-18, here on Monday.

Total resources of LDA, WASA and TEPA have been estimated as Rs 57.96 billion, out of which Rs 37.55 billion have been earmarked for development works.

Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and member of the Governing Body of LDA Kh. Ahmad Hassan chaired the budget meeting which was attended by members of provincial assembly including Bao Muhammad Akhtar from Lahore, Rana Muhammad Arshad from Nankan Sahib, Arif Khan Sandheela from Sheikhupura,Secretary Housing Punjab Captain (R) Khurram Agha, Director General of LDA Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Managing Director WASA Sayed Zahid Aziz, Additional Director Generals Samia Saleem, Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, Muhammad Khizar Afzal, Chief Engineer LDA Asrar Saeed, Chief Engineer TEPA Saif Ur Rehman, Chief Metropolitan Planner Waheed Ahmad Butt and representatives of the provincial Local Government, Housing, P&D and Finance Departments as well as of Commissioner Lahore Division.

LDA Urban Development Wing’s total resources during the fiscal year 2017-18 have been estimated at Rs 38.6 billion. This amount will also include development expenditure of Rs 28.58 billion. The development expenditure includes (i) Rs 13.51 billion through LDA’s own sources, (ii) Rs 14.64 billion to be provided by the Punjab Government for executing various development projects under Annual Development Programme and deposit works and (iii) Rs 540 million through LDA’s own sources for carrying out development schemes exclusively in three districts Sheikupura, Nankana Sahib and Kasur.

An amount of Rs 4.49 billion has been allocated through LDA’s own sources for carrying out development works in LDA housing Schemes. This include Rs 1 billion for LDA Avenue-I, Rs 390 million for construction of road network, water supply and sewerage in Finance & Trade Centre, Johar Town, Rs 2 billion for LDA City, and Rs 1 billion as lumpsum provision for development projects in different LDA housing schemes. These projects will include construction of underpass at railway crossing near Gurumangat Road, Gulberg, remodeling of junctions and U turns at Moulana Shoukat Ali Road, Khayaban-e-Firdousi and Khyban-e-Jinnah and other development schemes.

A sum of Rs 1.40 billion have been allocated for construction of different buildings including Rs 800 million for the construction of a new LDA office building at Johar Town, Rs 100 million for office at LDA Avenue-I and Rs 150 million for additional construction work at Park & Shop Plaza, Moon Market, Allama Iqbal Town. An amount of Rs 350 million will be spent on Development and Implementation of Integrated Computerized Systems for LDA. Shifting of Fruit & Vegetable Market Kot Lakhpat will cost Rs 250 million. A sum of Rs. 100 million has been allocated for Preparation of Integrated Strategic Development Plan for Lahore. Construction of pedestrian bridges at different locations in the city will cost Rs 170 million.

A total of Rs 6.08 billion have been allocated for kicking off new projects in the provincial metropolis. An amount of Rs 2 billion has been reserved for construction of Twin Towers Project at Jail Road and Rs 100 million for construction of underpass at Shahkam Chowk Defence Road billion as LDA’s contribution for carrying out these projects under Public Private Partnership Mode on cost sharing basis.

The LDA will execute project for construction of another tower at Jail Road at a cost of Rs 1.70 billion while development of park, shopping and food court at Johar Town will cost Rs 1 billion.

LDA will also execute different projects under the Annual Development Programme of the Punjab government and other deposit works amounting to a total expenditure of Rs. 14.63 billion. A sum of Rs 10 billion has been allocated for carrying out civil works, allied works and shifting of services for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project.