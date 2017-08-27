Over Rs 55.122b released for development projects

Islamabad

The government has so far released over Rs55.122 billion under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2017-18 for various ongoing and new schemes against their total allocations of Rs.1001 billion.

The released funds include Rs5590.993 million for federal ministries and Rs14420 million for special areas, according to data of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform. Out of these allocations, Rs2600 million have been released for Communication Division (other than National Highway Authority) for which the government has earmarked Rs13660 million under PSDP 2017 18.

The government also released Rs600 million for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, for which an amount of Rs48701.460 million have been allocated in the federal PSDP 2017â€‘ 18 while Rs46 million have been released for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority out of its total allocations of Rs409.553 million.

An amount of Rs300 million have been released for Finance Division out of its total allocations of Rs20143 million while Rs163 million have been released for Climate Change Division out of its total allocations of Rs815 million for the current year while Rs300.188 million have been released for Finance Division of its allocations of Rs20143.333 for current fiscal year.

An amount of Rs723.932 have been released for Petroleum and Natural Resource Division out of its allocations of Rs2992.846 million, Rs150 million for Planning, Development and Reform Division out of its allocations of Rs11498.353 million whereas Rs500 million have been released for SUPARCO out of its allocations of Rs3500 million.

The government released Rs61 million for Human Rights Division, Rs322 million for National Food Security and Research Division, Rs732 million for Petroleum and Natural Resources Division and Rs150 million for Planning Division.

The government released Rs4040 million for AJK (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs25344.303 million, Rs5578 for Gilgit Baltistan (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs18300 million whereas Rs4802 million have been released for SAFRON/FATA (Block and other projects) out of its total allocations of Rs26900 million for the FY2018.

The government also released Rs30000 million for Prime Minister’s Global SDGS Achievement Programme whereas Rs900 million have been released for ERRA out of its total allocations of Rs7500. An amount of Rs3211.746 million have been released for Prime Minister’s Youth Hunarmand Programme out of its total allocations of Rs20000 million, according to the data.—APP