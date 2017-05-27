Rs 535m allocated for defence

Islamabad

Under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2017-18 Rs 535 million have been allocated for two ongoing and four new development schemes.

According to the doccument, Rs 248.69 million, and Rs 95.50 million have been earmarked for the ongoing projects of procurement/construction of 6 Maritime Patrol Vessels (MPVs) for Pakistan

Maritime Security Agency and Water distribution network for Rawalpindi Cantonment Board and Chaklala Cantonment Board based on Khanpur Dam water source, under the ongoing program. For the new schemes including construction of office complex including boundary wall for Survey of Pakistan Lahore, Rs 25 million, and for establishment of new generation geodetic datum of Pakistan Rs 35.80 million have been earmarked.—APP