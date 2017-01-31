Rs 500m given to KMC for lifting garbage

City Reporter

Sindh Assembly has been informed today that grant of 500 million rupees have been given to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to carry out the work of garbage lifting and draining out sewerage water from the Karachi city.

On a call attention notices, Sindh Minister for Local Bodies Jam Khan Shoro informed the house that before the local bodies elections such work was done through administrators. However, elected representatives of the city are responsible of cleanness. He assured that wherever provincial government needed will also extend help to the elected representatives. He said that as far as handing over cleanliness and garbage lifting work to Chinese companies in east and south districts of the Karachi city is concerned.