Rs 35.66 b allocated for HEC; Rs 500m for IHC building, judges’ residences

Budgetary allocations

Zubair Qureshi

In order to support the Higher Education Commission in running its ongoing projects and to initiate new schemes the federal government has allocated an amount of Rs35.66 billion (Rs 35,662.801 million) for the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for the Fiscal Year 2017-18 in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). According to budgetary document released here Friday, a total amount of Rs 9.18 billion (Rs9188.651 million) has been earmarked for the new schemes of the HEC, while Rs 2.64 billion (Rs26474.150 million) would be spent on the ongoing schemes.

The allocated amount for the new important schemes include Development of Academic and Research Infrastructure of University of Gwadar, with total funding of Rs 200 million, while Rs 400 million has been earmarked for Establishment of National Science & Technology Park (NSTP) at Central Campus NUST(Public Private Partnership). An amount of Rs 240 million has been allocated for the establishments of sub-campuses of public sector universities at district level (Phase-II).

Similarly, Rs 300 million have been allocated for the establishment of university campus of CIIT, Kala Shah Kaku. The ongoing schemes of the HEC included establishment of Women University Multan for which Rs 339 million has been earmarked, while Rs 300 million would be spent on the provision of higher education opportunities for students of Balochistan and FATA (Phase-II), Rs 1736 million allocated for establishment of sub-campuses of public sector universities at district level. The federal government has also earmarked an amount of Rs500 million for the construction of Islamabad High Court under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2017-18.