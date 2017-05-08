Rs 30m approved for fire fighting system at Mazar-i-Quaid

The Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Management Board (QMMB) has approved a modern fire-fighting system worth Rs. 30 million for the mausoleum of Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The board members in a meeting chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui extensively reviewed the proposal prior to its approval.

They appreciated that the system was capable to automatically respond to any fire outbreak on the premises.

Adviser to the PM, Irfan Siddiqui urged the board members to submit their suggestions for appropriate use of the chandelier that is being replaced by the fresh ornament during the ongoing renovation of the mausoleum. The meeting was also attended by senior architects Arif Hasan, Prof. Fauzia Qureishi and Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, Karachi Mayor, Wasim Akhter, Special Secretary (Ministry of Finance), Shahid Khan, Resident Engineer-QMMB, Engr. M. Arif, Director, Quaid-e-Azam Academy, Khawaja Razi Haider and Yasim Malik.

These full fledged and co-opted members of the board discussed in detail renovation of the mausoleum and the proposed use of tiles to beautify its roof-top. Prof. Fauzia Qureishi suggested traditional tiles of Hala for the purpose, while blue tiles of Multan were also taken into consideration, alongwith a suggestion to import them from Iran.

Earlier, QMMB Resident Engineer made a multi-media presentation regarding functions, achievements, projects in hand and future projects pertaining to Mazar-e-Quaid. —APP

