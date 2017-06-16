Rs 3.651b UET Lahore budget approved

Staff Reporter

University of Engineering & Technology Lahore Syndicate on Thursday approved Rs. 3.651 billion budget with deficit of Rs. 171.861 million for the year 2017-18. The syndicate meeting was chaired by the UET Lahore Vice chancellor Fazal Ahmed Khalid. The treasure UET Imran Babar said that a sum of Rs. 4841.285 millions has been allocated for Development projects. It included Rs. 1340.785 million for Establishment of University of Engineering & Technology Lahore sub campus Narowal, Rs. 73.500 millions for setting up of Center for Energy Research & Development at KSK Campus of UET Lahore and Rs. 1000 million for Strengthening of UET Lahore. More over Rs. 150,956 million approved for the scholarship to the students.

