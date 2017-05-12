Rs 2b being spent on development schemes

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Deputy Director Development Hafizabad, Shahid Iqbal Bhatti has said that the Punjab government was spending more than two billion of rupees to execute different development schemes in the district Hafizabad during current fiscal year for ensuring provision of various amenities of life to the people under welfare and development vision of Khadim-e-Punjab Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

While talking to mediamen here Thursday, he said that with the completion of ongoing schemes in the district, living standard of the masses would be improved significantly.

He said that a new girls college would be established in eastern side of the city to provide higher education facilities to female students at their doorsteps and construction work on the schemes of establishment of Girls College was underway at a cost of Rs. 126.693 million and Rs.15 million have been spent on this scheme so far.

He said that construction work on Kassoki Road was also underway with the cost of Rs.11 million and this schemes would be completed within fifteen days according to the directions of State Minister for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Saira Afzal Tarar.

All available resources would be utilised to make Three day anti-polio campaign successful being launched in the district Hafizabad from May 15 to May 17 to save children from crippling disease of polio.

This was decided in the meeting of District Anti-Polio Committee Hafizabad held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Allah Ditta Waraich today.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner declared positive results and feed back of International Institutions about last anti-polio campaign were encouraging.

There is no doubt that all departments are striving to pay important national obligation to eliminate polio from the country but the role of parents, teachers, Ulema and civil society was vital for making anti-polio drive, he said and stressed the parents, teachers, Ulema and civil society to play their pivotal role to make the drive successful for saving new generation from crippling polio disease.