Over Rs 2b Multan MC budget approved

Multan

The Municipal Corporation (MC) Multan on Saturday approved its annual budget of Rs 2,567.4 million at its session here at Bosan Hall. Mayor Naveed-ul-Haq Arain presented the budget while opposition members raised objection over some budgetary allocations, which, however, were approved with majority votes.

The session was chaired by Deputy Mayor Saeed Ahmad Ansari. Some 70 members, out of 91, attended the session. As many as Rs 75.97 million were earmarked for development projects and Rs 1,922.4 million for non-development projects in the budget.—APP