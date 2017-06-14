Rs 2737.27m set aside for industries, production division

Islamabad

The government has set aside Rs 2737.27 million for 13 ongoing and new development projects of Industries and Production Division under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), 2017-18.

According to the PSDP documents, Rs 211.736 million would be spent on the establishment of Bostan Industrial Estate (Phase-1) Balochistan, while Rs 122.625 million has been earmarked for establishment of infrastructure in Quetta industrial and Trading Estate (Phase II).

For the project establishment of Peshawar Light Engineering Center (PLEC), an amount of Rs 97.115 million has been allocated while for Water Supply Scheme for Hub Industrial Trading Estate Phase II (Extension) an amount of Rs 111.855 million has been earmarked.

Likewise, among new schemes, Rs 321.5 million has been earmarked for the project of fruits, vegetables and condiments processing center, district Naushero Feroze whereas Rs 1116.961 million has been allocated for the projects Infrastructure Development of Export Processing Zone at Gawadar.

A sum of Rs 250.00 million has been allocated for National Business Development programme for SME’s all over Pakistan whereas Rs 287.770 million has been allocated for Product Development Center for composites based sports goods, Sialkot.—APP