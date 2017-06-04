Rs 25,000 fine imposed on 46 shopkeepers

Khanewal

The price control magistrates have imposed Rs 25,000 fine on 46 shopkeepers and sealed two hotels over violation of Ramazan Ordinance. The magistrates were launched raids under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Siyal. Action was also taken against two butchers for selling meat on higher rates.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Mian Channu Amjad Saleem raided a water purification factory, sent samples of water to laboratory for chemical examination and sealed the factory with one arrest from the premises.

Meanwhile, in Larkana, Assistant Commissioner Larkana Dr. Masood Ahmed Bhutto along-with officials of Market Committee Larkana and police officials on Saturday visited various markets of Larkana city.—APP