Rs 20m distributed among widows, elderly people

Staff Reporter

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Minority Affairs Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan has said that Sindh Government has taken all the steps to provide the rights to the Minority Community enshrined in the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and added that Sindh government has disbursed Rs. 20 million among 3492 needy and poor people including widows, elders and disable persons belonging to minorities under medical and financial aid, educational scholarship and for girls marriage.

This he said while talking to different delegation of Minority Community at his office. Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan said that all the payments have been made on merit basis after the approval of high level committee, which consist of elected representative of minority community and social workers of minority community.

He further said that minority community had played a vital role in socio- economic development of Pakistan specially in Sindh. It is the need of hour that we work together to promote inter faith harmony to build secure and prosperous Pakistan.