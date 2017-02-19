Rs 2.5 lakh salary for doctors working at far flung areas

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir has directed medical superintendents of the DHQ and THQ hospitals to maintain Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) and provide quality healthcare to patients and a special package of Rs 2.5 lakh salary is being given to doctors working at far flung areas. He said the revamping of these hospitals would also be expedited besides more efforts should be exercised to achieve set targets.

He was addressing the monthly conference of medical superintendents of DHQ and THQ hospitals in the Committee Room of Directorate General Health Services Punjab, here on Sunday.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretary and Director General Health Dr. Faisal Zahoor, Directors of Vertical Health Programmes, senior officers of the department and the medical superintendents were also present.

Kh Imran Nazir reiterated that the target of revamping of 40 DHQ/THQ hospitals would be achieved during the current financial year. Secretary P&S Health Ali Jan Khan informed the minister that Emergency Medical Officers (EMO) were being posted in all districts headquarter hospitals and their salary package would be up to Rs 2.5 lakh according to the distance and hard area.

He added nearby district like Kasur and Sheikhupura, the salary package would be Rs 1 lakh whereas in far flung areas like Rajanpur it would be Rs 2.5 lakh per month under special pay package. He further said that EMOs would be exempted from the Medico Legal duties.

Health Minister Kh. Imran Nazir said that information technology would be used and android applications would be introduced to monitor performance of the medical superintendents. The minister directed to ensure biometric attendance of the staff, availability of medicines and maintain standard of cleanliness in the hospitals.