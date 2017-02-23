Rs 2.4 million donated to hospital

City Reporter

Dawood Public School (DPS) and Engro Foundation came together to help patients at the Lady Dufferin Hospital by donating a sum of Rs. 2.4 million to the hospital. The funds were collected through the Festival of Lights- a fundraising carnival organized by DPS for the residents of Karachi.

A school official said on Thursday that the festival was an event full of shimmering lights and unique illuminated artifacts. The fun-filled carnival aimed to generate funds for the hospital by transforming itself into a mesmerizing display of lights.

The students, teachers, parents and staff at DPS voluntarily set up food and activity stalls to join this noble cause of helping Lady Dufferin Hospital in their mission to provide healthcare to various women and children. It was pointed out that the Lady Dufferin Hospital is a not-for-profit organization that goes beyond socio-economic ambits to provide the finest medical care to women and children.

With over 300 beds and state-of-the-art medical facilities including obstetric, gynecological and neo-natal pediatric services, the hospital caters to thousands of patients unable to afford good quality medical treatment.

While commenting on the commitment demonstrated by each and every member of Dawood Public School, the Principal Ms. Mahvish Roshani said ‘Today is a phenomenal day for everyone at the school because our hard work and efforts have borne fruit. The event Festival of Lights garnered massive footfall and for that we are thankful to the people of Karachi.

The entire school came together to put up a dazzling show and generate funds for the hospital. Such events recalibrate our belief that innovation in education can lead to many new frontiers and instrumentally create agents of change for the society.