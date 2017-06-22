Rs 140 billion allocated for agriculture sector development: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that developing agriculture on concrete basis is the mission of the present government as it plays key role in the national economy.

In a statement issued here, the CM said that his government has allocated a huge sum of Rs 140 billion for agriculture, irrigation, livestock, forests, fishing and food departments in the 2017-18 Budget.

Saying that the government has taken concrete measures for development of agriculture sector which plays a key role in growth of national economy, Shahbaz expressed the hope that the Kissan (Farmers) Package introduced by the government will help the farmers prosper.

Shahbaz further said that interest free loans are being given to farmers in Punjab to boost the agriculture sector. The government will continue to provide subsidy on fertilizers in the next fiscal year, the statement read.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the District Headquarters Hospital Kasur without protocol. He reached the DHQ Hospital by road without any prior information. There were only two vehicles along with him.

The Kasur administration remained totally unaware of this surprise visit of the chief minister. The chief minister called the DC and DPO Kasur to the hospital during his tour and issued them necessary instructions.

He inquired the patients and their attendants about the provision of free medicines and healthcare facilities. They expressed the satisfaction about provision of high-quality medicines and improvement in healthcare facilities in the hospital. They thanked Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif for taking personal interest in bringing substantive improvements in hospital-conditions. The patients and their attendants also apprised the chief minister about their problems.

They thanked the Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif for issuing on-spot orders for the solution of their problems and said that due to his personal attention, much improvement had been brought in the hospital and free medicines have been provided, while treatment is also going well.

“May Almighty Allah reward you for service of ailing humanity and grant further zeal to do more” they prayed.

One elderly person placed his hand at the head of Chief Minister; prayed for him and said that he had a passion for serving the ailing humanity and people were with him in this noble cause.

Different attendants of patients also raised slogans of “Long live Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif; look, look who has come; it is a lion, it is a lion.”