Rs 1343.54m being spent on drinking, drainage schemes

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Deputy Director Development Jamal Tariq has said that Rs 1343.544 million are being spent on provision of clean drinking water and completion of drainage schemes in different areas of the Attock district. He said this while talking to newmen.

He said that Rs 469.913 are being spent on water supply scheme for Fatehjang city, Rs 3.019 million on water supply scheme Dhok Nawaz Attock, Rs 43.515 million on water supply scheme Dhulian Pindigheb, Rs 18.285 million on water supply scheme Haji Shah Attock, Rs 17.574 million on water supply scheme Dhok Parri Jand and Rs 69.989 million on water supply scheme Khaur Pindigheb. Deputy Director said that after the completion of these schemes thousand of people of the Attock dostroct will have access to clean drinking water and healthy environment.