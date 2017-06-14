Rs 12.277m cheque given to GEPCO official

Staff Reporter

Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore, Mr. Shahzad Saleem handed over Rs 12.277 million cheque of recovered money from Gujranwala Electric Power Company’s (GEPCO) willful defaulters to an official from GEPCO. NAB Lahore recovered Rs 4.8 million through Plea Bargain (PB) deal with M/S Data Steel Furnace which was an industrial defaulter of Gepco, Rs 5.261 million from M/S Ali Steel Mills through Voluntary Return (VR) and Rs 2.2 million from Usman Steel Furnace by conducting VR. All three defaulters were influential Industrial defaulters.

According to the details, in 2016, Gepco provided NAB Lahore with a list consisting of numerous residential, Industrial and agricultural willful defaulters who were allegedly defaulting electricity bills worth millions of rupees, whereas, proper recovery through such plentiful resourceful defaulters and timely distribution to the concerned department was not an easy task for the regional bureau.