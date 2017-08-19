Rs 100b interest-free loan to bring green revolution

Lahore

Lawmakers and experts said that provision of Rs 100 billion interest-free loan to small growers under the Kissan Package would produce positive results by boosting national economy.

Talking to APP, MPA Rana Mehmood-ul-Hassan said that the programme would help bring about a green revolution in a real sense in the province.

He said that reduction in electricity tariff on agri tube-well and availability of agri implements on concessional rates had cast a positive impact on agri sector, adding that the per acre production has increased with the implementation of historic Kisaan Package. He said that a bumper wheat crop this year has benefited small farmers, he added.

To a query, Rana Mehmood-ul-Hasan said that the interest-free loans were being given to farmers having 12 acres of land and six lakh farmers will benefit from the programme.

It was encouraging that cultivated areas besides production of crops have been increased and bumper crops next year will also strengthen farmers financially, Rana Mehmood-ul-Hassan added.

He said that the PML-N government had protected the rights of farmers at every level, adding that the programme was aimed at providing interest-free loans to farmers was a milestone in the history of agriculture sector.

MPA Majid Zahoor said that interest-free loans had been provided to small farmers in a short period of six months. He said that due to this relief, agri production would increase and small farmers would become prosperous through this programme.

To a question, he said that transparent and foolproof system had been adopted through modern technology for implementing this programme through digital system.

Zahoor said that the subsidy on fertilizers has provided relief to the farmers in the real sense, adding that the target of agriculture development set under development strategy 2018 would change the fate of agriculture sector.

He said that the government was devising an effective agri-development strategy for agriculture, livestock and dairy farming, which were closely linked and development of these sectors would help in resolving problems of poverty and unemployment.

Prominent agri-expert, educationist Muhammad Shahbaz said that thousands of kilometres long carpeted roads built in rural areas, under “Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme”, would go a long way in modernising rural areas and farmers will be able to take their crops in markets on time. Noted economist Dr Ashfaq Hussain said that the PML-N government had taken historic measures for speedy development in the country and introduced new culture by saving billions of rupees in mega development projects.

He said that new examples of standard and transparency have been set by the PML-N government and nobody could level any allegation of corruption of even a single penny in the development projects.

Dr Ashfaq said that development and progress of the country is the PML-N mission and people have always elected the party members due to the development works carried on by the party. The PML-N government has the credit of promoting constructive and positive approach in the country and added that now the country is more strong and peaceful than before.—APP