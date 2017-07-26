Rs 10 million for clue to policemen killers

Staff Reporter

High level meeting, chaired by dg rangers in Karachi Tuesday announced an award of Rs ten million for those giving information about the alleged killers of the policemen during the last two days, said an announcement here

It revealed that that meeting was attended by ig, police, addition IG Karachi police and officers of rangers as well as police and all those concerned with the security situation in city. The meeting thoroughly reviewed the attack on police van on Sunday in which three policemen and child were killed, and another policemen, and a resident were wounded.

Rangers chief Maj-Gen. Mohammad Saeed emphasised greater coordination between security agencies working in Karachi to maintain peace in the metropolis, said the announcement.