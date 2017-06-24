Rs 1.2m distributed among health professionals

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Showing outstanding performance in the health sector “Sehat Khidmat Awards” were distributed among 35 health professionals valuing Rs. 1.2 million in a ceremony held here at Potohar Town hall Friday.

Speaking as Chief Guest, Parliamentary Secretary for Cabinet & Establishment Divisions Raja Javed Ikhlas said that recognition of humanitarian services of health professionals is reward for the outstanding services of those who are serving the distressed humanity. He said revolutionary measures of the government in the health sector have produced favourable results and the people are getting better health facilities.

He said shortage of staff at the Basic Health Units will be overcome soon and BHUs will be set up at new union councils and recruitments on vacant seats for Trauma Centre Gujar Khan will be made soon.

Raja Javed Ikhlas congratulated health professionals on their nomination for Sehat Khidmat Award and asked them to continue the standard of their services and serve the masses with more dedication and with missionary zeal.

Acting Commissioner Talat Mehmud Gondal said that visible improvement in the health sector has been witnessed due to the steps taken by the Punjab Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and the people have got relief in real term.

He said work on two new hospitals in Murree and Wah is continuing at fast pace and these two health facilities will go a long way in providing top quality health facilities to the people at their door steps.