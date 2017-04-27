RPOs, DPOs asked for crackdown against criminals

Salim Ahmed

Inspector General of Police Punjab Captain ® Mohammad Usman Khattak has directed the RPOs and DPOs to further accelerate the pace of ongoing crackdown against criminals in all the districts of Punjab.

He was addressing the officers via video link at a conference held at the Central Police Office here on Tuesday. Addl: IGP Establishment, Capt. (R) Arif Nawaz, Addl: IGP/PHP, Amjad Javeed Saleemi, Addl: IGP/Discipline & Inspection, Ejaz Hussain Shah, Addl: IGP/Welfare & Finance, Shoaib Dastigir, Addl: IGP/Operations, Mohsin Hassan Butt, Addl: IGP/Investigation, Azhar Hameed Khokhar and all RPOs/DPOs participated in the conference through video link.

He further directed the officers to utilize all resources to protect the life and property of citizens and ensure sustenance and maintenance of law and order in future.

He directed the officers to ensure smooth and peaceful holding of population census in the second phase and provide security cover to the teams of population and housing census serving in various districts of the province and cooperate with them.

He appreciated the performance of RPOs and DPOs in maintaining law and order and ensuring peace on the eve of Good Friday and Baisakhi festival.

He directed the RPOs and DPOs to hand over the stolen/ snatched vehicles to their owners in their presence at the end of every month.

He directed the officers to take strict action against hoarders and profiteers with the assistance of district administration ahead of Ramadan.

He directed the RPOs and DPOs to devise security plan for Ramadan, deploy cops at mosques and imambargahs and ensure patrolling during Fajar and Maghrib prayers and Taraweeh.

He directed to arrange walkthrough gates and metal detectors for the safety of Ramadan Bazars.

He directed the officers to ensure the participation of all officers and officials in training courses and send ACRs from the rank of constable to inspector including traffic wardens to the concerned officers so that deserving officers and officials could be promoted without any delay.