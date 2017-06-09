RPO visits Murree Ramazan Sasta bazaar

Rawalpindi

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja paid a surprise visit to Ramazan Sasta bazaar Murree.

According to a police spokesman, the RPO visited Ramazan Sasta Bazar at General Bus Stand and inspected the security arrangements. Expressing annoyance on the arrangements he directed Deputy Superintendent Police and Station House Officer to ensure proper security arrangements for foolproof security, especially at the entry and exit point with availability of walk through gate and metal detector.

He instructed the officers not to compromise on security and female security staff be deployed at the bazaar to ensure checking of women visitors, adding, parking of vehicles should be at an appropriate distance. —APP