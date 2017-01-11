RPO inspects security arrangements

Rawalpindi

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja Tuesday visited Police Training School Rawat and inspected the security arrangements. He was presented guard of honor by a smartly turned out contingent of the police.

Principal, Police Training School, Dar Ali Khattak gave a detailed briefing about security arrangements. The RPO inspected all security arrangements and directed the authorities to further improve arrangements and make them according to the directives issued by the Punjab government.

Meanwhile, according to RPO office spokesman, the RPO has transferred Sub-Inspector Fateh Muhammad to Attock district from Chakwal.—APP