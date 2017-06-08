Royal Bengal tigress gives birth to three cubs at Bahria Enclave Islamabad Zoo

Staff Reporter

Bahria Enclave Islamabad’s zoo welcomed three new family members when the Royal Bengal Tigress gave birth to three cute cubs. The mother and the three newborns are staying in perfect health. By now, the cubs have started showing healthy physical activity, amusing everyone around with their frolics.

The Bengal Tigress arrived at the zoo in 2014 and has enjoyed a distinguished status ever since. The cubs are a new attraction for the regular visitors and kids. In addition, a visibly excited zoo staff is receiving best wishes and enquiry calls from the residents of Bahria Enclave and other parts of the twin cities.

‘The tigress and the cubs are in perfect health. The four are staying together,’ said Dr. SaimaSomal, Veterinary Officer, Bahria Enclave Club. She added, ‘the cubs are being fed by the mother and are receiving food supplements for better nourishment. Everyone is excited and we are taking great care of the new family members.’

Bahria Enclave Islamabad Zoo is home to a variety of animal species which are loved by the visitors particularly children. These animals are being kept in international standard environment under the supervision of highly-qualified and well-trained staff. Bahria Enclave is an upscale and luxurious lifestyle community in Islamabad, where the residents are Bahria Town’s signature splendid lifestyle featuring world-class monuments, tourist attractions, Macaw restaurant, golf course and parks.