Rouhani’s proposed ministers inducted

Tehran

President Hassan Rouhani’s new ministers have won the Iranian parliament’s vote of confidence, except the pick for the energy portfolio who had already served in the post under a reformist administration. Habibollah Bitaraf did not make it to the cabinet on Sunday, with 133 votes cast in his favor, 132 votes against him and 17 abstentions.

Rouhani addressed the parliament before the voting, saying that the top foreign policy priority for his new government was to protect the nuclear deal from being torn up by the United States.—Agencies