Ropeways transport system to be introduced in city: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

A meeting was held here on Thursday in the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif to ponder over proposals with regard to introduction of Ropeways Transport in the province.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that Ropeways Transport was a brilliant idea which would attract people as this kind of transport could be utilised for the purpose of mass-transit. He said the foreign company engaged in the preparation of Ropeways system had agreed to work with the Punjab government for this programme.

He directed to conduct feasibility of launching the Ropeways Transport at four different places and directed that feasibility to launch of this system from Imamia Colony to Railway Station, Jehangir’s Tomb to Greater Iqbal Park, Jallo Morre to Thokar Niaz Baig and from Islamabad to Murree be prepared soon.

Provincial Ministers Ch Sher Ali, Mujtaba Shuja-ur- Rehman, Secretaries of Transport and Environment departments, MD Punjab Mass Transit Authority, the commissioner and concerned officers attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that country’s economic conditions have been much improved due to solid measures adopted by the government during the last four years.

He added that different international agencies have also admired Pakistan government’s policies based on transparency. Decrease in corruption in Pakistan and increase in transparency is the credit of Pakistan Muslim League-N government.

He maintained that politics is a means of selfless public service and told that efforts of the last four years have started bearing results as these were made with commitment, hard work and passion. Pakistan has taken off towards the goal of development and prosperity.

As compared to 2013, there is development and prosperity all around us. Pakistan of 2018 will be more peaceful, prosperous, secured and developed as compared to 2013, concluded the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister was talking to former Federal Minister Abbas Khan Afridi who called on him, here today.