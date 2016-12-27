Roots students won German Spelling Bee competition

City Reporter

25th December-2016-The Final of the German Spelling Bee competition was held in Lahore with participating school teams from Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi who have won the city finals in their respective cities.After winning their respective city finals three spelling bee teams from three cities gathered at Annemarie-Schimmel-Haus Lahore for a the final round of the German Spelling Bee competition.

It was a tale of three schools from three cities:The adorable little bees from Roots International Schools (Model Town), Lahore did wonderfully and they were emerged as the winner. Our heartiest congratulations to all of them! The Director of the Goethe-Institute Mr. Stefan Winkler handed over prizes and awards to all the participants.

Roots German Language department under the leadership of CEO RIS Mr.WalidMushtaq aims to build up a network to awaken students’ interest and enthusiasm for German language and German Society.

It offers a unique frame of activities and programsalongside German language courses. It gives a platform to students to excel and explore multiple opportunities.

Roots German Language Department striving to develop students with strong language skills and analytical abilities they need to polish in higher education and future careers. Department is focused towards responding to the needs of students by providing quality education and tapping the potential excellence through cultural exposure and language diversities.