Roots School System earns award

Islamabad

Roots School System has received 9th Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Business Excellence Award for the year 2017 in the category “Public health & Safety Programs” at a CSR Summit organized in Islamabad by the National Forum of Environment and Health (NFEH). The award acknowledged Roots School System’s contribution towards serving humanity, education, health and community development. The award was received by Col (R) Mushtaque Rasul Chaudhry, CEO Roots School System and Founder and Chairperson Roots Educational Welfare Society. The award was presented by Guest of Honour Mr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Governor KPK. Federal Minister, Ahsan Iqbal was the Chief Guest of the ceremony. The organization “Al Sheikh Al Syed Ali Bin Usman Ali HajvairyHazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Community outreach is founded by Col. (R) Mushtaque Rasul Chaudhry, CEO Roots School System. It is a not-for-profit, nongovernmental and nonpartisan organization that has adopted a multifaceted approach for serving humanity by arranging and organizing eye camps, medical camps and providing ration to the poor. HDGBCO is committed to the alleviation of human suffering and the improvement of the quality of life for urban and rural residents.—PR