Roots IVY holds Ideal Career, Education Expo

Staff Reporter

Roots IVY International Schools, Colleges and Universities held the first ever, one of a kind ‘Roots IVY Career & Education Expo’ nationwide from 6th-16th February 2017 to provide students with instantaneous, on the spot counseling about diverse higher studies prospects in the leading universities around the world. Roots IVY has received a number of awards that recognize the continuous commitment and dedication towards maintaining the highest standards of education and global partnerships with International universities. Khadija Mushtaq CEO Roots IVY International School, College and University has been constantly creating new avenues of opportunities, success, growth and learning for the dynamic and vibrant student body since 1988 by mentoring and empowering the young generation. Roots Ivy has always been in the forefront in all international educational collaborations with the main focus on educating students to be qualified and competent enough to apply in any of top universities of the world. Roots Ivy is the only college in Pakistan to be providing such higher education opportunities including Global Linkages, Summer Camps and Student Exchange Programs and Advance Teacher Training Workshops worldwide.

Simultaneously, students were also briefed about the prospects of studying in Turkish Universities in other Roots IVY campuses in Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Detailed presentations were given by Mr. Danish Ahmed and Sinan Hussein Ozkarsunu Director of Institutional Relations and Communications followed by interactive Q&A sessions with the students.

The representatives of 23 US Universities also visited Roots IVY F8 Campus in Islamabad for on spot counseling session about scholarships and study prospects in US. Roots Ivy’s unique ‘Career & Education Expo’enabled aspiring students to tour each stall and directly interact with the university representatives to discuss their university application process and the choices of programs being offered.

‘Roots IVY Career & Education Expo’enabled students and the parent community to gain firsthand knowledge of the admission requirements, scholarships, financial aid, university selection and what qualities these foreign universities look for in applicants. Informative brochures of each university offered comprehensive details about the various majors and scholarship opportunities that they offered to international students. The foreign university representatives commended on the extraordinary efforts made by the staff and faculty of Roots Ivy to facilitate the students in their university application process with the highest level of commitment. They were extremely pleased to visit Roots Ivy and thanked Khadija Mushtaq, counselors, faculty members and the entire staff for their hospitality and for providing students with an opportunity to acquire first-hand information about higher education prospects in the US, UK and Turkey.

Soha Salamah, Associate Director International Admissions at Siena College USA shared the statistics on Roots IVY students currently enrolled at her campus and highly praised the Global exposure and world class mentorship that is an integral part of the IVY experience.