Roots hosts ‘Qualifications, Curriculum & Assessments Program’

City Reporter

Roots National Institute of Teachers Training and Education-RNITTE hosted a special 02 days “Qualifications, Curriculum &Assessments Program- QCAP 2017”at The Millennium University College TMUC, H-11/4, Islamabad says a press release.

This program has been specifically structured to enhance leadership capacities predominantly in the realm of the academic sphere. This program aims to make Roots Millennium Schools Leaders specialists in 21st century Teaching Methodologies and to redefine their role as a leader to take responsibility to reshape classrooms and academic expectations.

Roots Millennium Schools training faculty leverage their academic, subject expertise and field based experience to create new knowledge and enduring concepts that shape the practice of teacher education, personal and deeper understanding of professional development. QCAP was structured to start the new academic session with passion and enthusiasm and to review Roots Millennium Schools Curriculum guidelines and policies.

RNITTE invited many guest speakers for the motivational and informative session.

From the beginning the aim of RNITTE is to empower the management staff by providing them trainings for their professional development. Ultimately, the objective is to support and invigorate classroom teaching with new ideas and energy, new texts and techniques, new content and connections.

Speaking on the occasion Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq CEO Roots Millennium Schools & Founder RNITTE reiterated the need for implementing 21st century teaching approaches across the classrooms. He highlighted the various initiatives adopted by Roots Millennium Schools, Pakistan. He emphasized the traits of successful education leaders like authenticity, resilience, optimism, passion, progression & commitment.