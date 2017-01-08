Rooney ‘proud’ to equal Charlton goal mark

Manchester

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney spoke of his pride after equalling the great Bobby Charlton’s club scoring record on Saturday with his 249th United goal.

Rooney, 31, set United on the way to a 4-0 FA Cup win over Reading in the seventh minute at Old Trafford, steering Juan Mata’s cross past visiting goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi with his right knee. Former United midfielder Charlton, 79, and former United manager Alex Ferguson were both in attendance and joined fans in applauding Rooney’s feat.

“It’s a proud moment, to do it at a massive club like Manchester United,” Rooney told BT Sport. “I’m hugely honoured to play for this club. To be up there with Sir Bobby in terms of goals is a huge honour. Hopefully I’ll be up there on my own soon. “You want to do records in front of our home fans. We’ve got two home games coming up and hopefully I can get the record in one of them.”

Ex-United captain Bryan Robson was one of the first figures from the club to offer his congratulations, writing on Twitter: “Congratulations @WayneRooney for equalling Sir Bobby’s record.”

Rooney, who was making his 543rd appearance for the club, broke Charlton’s England scoring record of 49 goals in October 2015 and has now scored 53 times for his country in 119 games. Charlton’s United appearance record was broken by Ryan Giggs in May 2008. “Bobby Charlton is Bobby Charlton, but to have Wayne as the top scorer in such a big club is great for him,” said United manager Jose Mourinho.—AFP