Rooney announces int’l retirement

Manchester

Wayne Rooney announced his retirement from the England national team on Wednesday, ending a 14-year stint in which he became the country’s top goalscorer with 53 goals.

Rooney said he had made the decision despite being told by England manager Gareth Southgate that he would be recalled to the squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers.

“It was great that Gareth Southgate called me this week to tell me he wanted me back in the England squad for the upcoming matches. I really appreciated that,” the 31-year-old said in a statement.

“However, having already thought long and hard, I told Gareth that I had now decided to retire for good from international football.

“It is a really tough decision and one I have discussed with my family, my manager at Everton and those closest to me.”—AFP