Rookie Park seizes two-stroke LPGA lead

South Korean rookie Park Sung-Hyun fired a seven-under par 65 on Friday to take a two-stroke lead midway through the LPGA Volvik Championship in Ann Arbor, Michigan. fired six of her eight birdies on the back nine on the way to a 12-under par total of 132 and a two-shot lead over Australian Minjee Lee and Norway’s Suzann Pettersen. Lee carded a six-under 66 and Pettersen signed for a 67.

“I started birdie-birdie on the first two holes and after that I kind of lost it a little bit,” said Park, who parred seven straight holes before picking up a stroke at the 10th to start a run of three birdies in a row.

“From that point on, I think my putting kind of came back alive,” added Park, who notched seven victories on the Korean LPGA tour last year. Although she leads the Rookie of the Year race with three top-four finishes, she doesn’t feel she has played to her potential on the LPGA Tour this season.

“I’ve definitely felt the pressure and that’s probably one of the biggest reasons why I haven’t performed up to my standards this year,” she said. “—AFP