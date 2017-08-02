Roof collapse kills couple, husband shoots wife dead

Islamabad

A couple was killed when roof of their house collapsed in Dakara Killi in Buner. Police said Ihsanullah and his wife were sitting in the house when its roof collapsed, killing both of them. Locals retrieved the bodies on self-help basis, reported a private news channel. The locals said the house was very old due to which the mishap occurred.

Meanwhile, Assistant Political Agent Muhammad Riaz Khan handed over compensation cheques of Rs100,000 each and food items to the heirs of three people who were killed in a roof collapse incident in Malagori, Khyber Agency two days ago.

In Timergarah, a man killed his wife in Masoor Abad area of Khall, in Lower Dir district here on Tuesday. Khall police said, a man identified as Jahanzaib son of Ahmed Zaib a resident of Mansoor Abad here shot dead his 25-year-old wife named Khafeefa during early morning hours for unknown reason. Khall police have arrested the killer and registered an FIR against him. Two persons were injured in road mishap near Churmari area of Pishin district on Tuesday. According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to somewhere on a motorbike when a vehicle hit them due to over speeding. As a result, Abdul Sadiq and Naseebullah suffered wounds and were rushed to nearby hospital. Levies force has registered a case.—APP