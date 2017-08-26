Ronaldo wins UEFA Player of the Year award

Switzerland

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has won the 2016/17 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Award after another impressive campaign for his club and country. Ronaldo beat off competition from his Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon to take the prestigious award at a ceremony in Nyon, Switzerland on Thursday.

The Portugal international scored twice in last season’s Champions League final against Juventus to help Madrid claim their twelfth title, while he also passed the 100 goals mark in the competition.

Ronaldo also helped his country claim an unexpected triumph in the European Championship in France last summer.

Ronaldo vowed to maintain his high standards after accepting the award from UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

“Every year is the same challenge – to win everything, if possible,” he said. “With my club, the international team, we are not qualified [for the World Cup] yet, we have that to do. “I’m so glad to be here and win this trophy again. I have to say thank you to my team-mates, I’m so happy for them too.”

As expected, Buffon was awarded Goalkeeper of the Year after helping Juventus finish as runners-up to Real Madrid in the Champions League. Sergio Ramos took home the award for the top defender in Europe, while his Bernabeu team-mate Luka Modric was named the best midfielder.—AFP