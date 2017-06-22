Ronaldo strikes as Portugal down Russia at Confederations Cup

MOSCOW: Cristiano Ronaldo said Portugal were worthy winners after scoring his first goal of the Confederations Cup to steer his country to a 1-0 victory over hosts Russia on Wednesday. The Real Madrid star brushed off the tax storm clouding his club future by heading in the only goal in Moscow after just eight minutes to send the Euro 2016 champions above Russia at the top of Group A. “We’re very happy, it’s the first time Portugal have won in Russia. The team played very well against a side playing at home with the support of their fans. But we were better, we had more chances,” said Ronaldo. “We won, we have four points and you have to congratulate our team,” added the 32-year-old, named man of the match for the second time in the tournament. Group rivals Mexico and New Zealand meet later in Sochi. The Portuguese camp had insisted ahead of this game that their skipper was focused solely on matters on the field in Russia despite the speculation surrounding his future at Real.

Originally Published By APP