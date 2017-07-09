Ronaldinho and Friends: Ronaldinho-7 wins!

Observer Report

Karachi

The team led by Ronaldinho won against the Giggs-led team with the final score of three goals in favour with two against. Earlier, the highly anticipated match between ‘Ronaldinho-7’ and ‘Ryan Giggs-7’ kicked off at Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium on Saturday evening.’ Ronaldinho-7 scored a goal against the Giggs-led team after a penalty. However, in the second quarter of the game, the team lost another penalty chance after facing objection from the referee. In the third quarter, team Ronaldinho extended their lead by scoring one more goal. Team Ronaldinho scored their third goal after a striker received an outstanding pass by the skipper. A dive from Robert Pires gave one more penalty chance to the Brazillian-led team, however, a brilliant save by David James did not allow Ronaldinho to score the penalty. Nicholas Anelka scored a breathtaking goal with assistance from Ryan Giggs and it appeared that Giggs-7 picked up momentum by scoring one more to equalise the game. Seven top footballers from around the world, including Brazilian legend Ronaldinho and Manchester United great Ryan Giggs, arrived in Pakistan on Saturday for two exhibition matches. Brazilian hero Ronaldinho, former Manchester United stalwart Ryan Giggs, former England goalkeeper David James, Dutch star George Boateng, former French players Robert Pires and Nicolas Anelka, and Portuguese player Luis Boa Morte reached Islamabad early Saturday morning via a private jet. The foreign players reached Karachi from Islamabad and were shifted to the hotel under stringent security measures earlier in the evening. The lineup, of two teams dubbed ‘Ronaldinho-7’ and ‘Ryan Giggs-7’, is playing with a group of Pakistani footballers for two seven-a-side matches in Karachi on Saturday and in Lahore on Sunday.

