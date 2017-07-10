Ronaldinho-7 beats Team Giggs in Lahore to clinch series

Lahore

Ronaldinho-7 won the second match of the seven-a-side series against Team Giggs to secure a series win at Fortress Stadium, Lahore Cantt.

Ronaldinho 7 won the game against Giggs-7 by 2-0.

The first goal of the game was scored by Riaz who was assisted by Boa Morte. Hassan Bashir scored the second goal – courtesy a brilliant assist from Ronaldinho.

The Fortress Stadium was filled up with football fans to watch the match involving “Ronaldinho and friends”.

In the first quarter of the game courtesy a brilliant save from David James, Ronaldinho missed an easy chance to score his first goal of the two-match series. A brilliant finish from Riaz from a chance made by Luis Boa Morte gave a one-goal lead to ‘Ronaldinho-7’ in the second quarter of the game, later, a beautiful chip from Ronaldinho missed the goal crossing line from few inches. In the third and last quarter, a classic Ronaldinho assist helped Bashir to extend the lead by one more goal.

Seven top footballers from around the world, including Brazilian legend Ronaldinho and Manchester United great Ryan Giggs, arrived in Pakistan on Saturday for two exhibition matches in Karachi and Lahore.

Brazilian hero Ronaldinho, former Manchester United stalwart Giggs, former England goalkeeper David James, Dutch star George Boateng, former French players Robert Pires and Nicolas Anelka and Portuguese player Luis Boa Morte are playing with a group of Pakistani footballers for two seven-a-side matches.

Earlier on Saturday night, in the packed Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium, Ronaldinho’s side won against the Giggs-led team with a final score of two goals in favour with one against.

Strict security arrangements have been put in place at the site of the venue, as well as the hotel where the international players will be lodged.

Sources said the Pakistani players left Karachi early morning while the international players departed later.

Officials said gates of the stadium were opened at 2pm, adding that visitors are being allowed entry after showing their CNICs.

The two sides: Pakistani football stars Mohammad Rasool, Mohammad Essa, Aziz, Razik, Mohammad Adil, Adnan, Mohammad Ali and Ahmed along with foreign players Nicolas Anelka, George Boateng and David James were in Giggs‘ team.

Meanwhile, Yousuf Butt, Saddam Hussain, Kaleemullah, Saadullah, Hassan Bashir, Riaz, Kamran along with Boa Morte, Robert Pires were in ‘Ronaldinho-7’.—Agencies