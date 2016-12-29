Romania’s first female, Muslim PM rejected

Brussels

Romania’s president sparked fresh political turmoil Wednesday after rejecting a proposal by the election-winning leftist party to name the EU country’s first female and first Muslim prime minister.

“I have properly analysed the arguments for and against and I have decided not to accept this proposal,” the president told reporters in a televised statement.

“I call on the PSD coalition to make another proposal,” Iohannis said.

The PSD had suggested the previously little-known Shhaideh, 52, after its thumping poll victory on December 11 when it won 45 percent of the vote.

The leader of the PSD, Liviu Dragnea, had withdrawn his own bid to become prime minister because he is serving a two-year suspended sentence for fraud in a previous election.

Shhaideh’s political experience is limited, having served as development minister for just five months before the previous PSD-led government resigned in late 2015.—Agencies