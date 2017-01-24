Romania leader for referendum on pardon for corrupt politicians

Bucharest

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced Monday that he would call for a referendum on a controversial government proposal that would pardon corrupt politicians and decriminalise other offences.

“Romanians will be able to express themselves, to say if they agree” with the proposal, the centre-right president said in a televised speech.

More than 15,000 Romanians, including Iohannis, joined protests on Sunday across Romania against the proposed decrees that if adopted would set free inmates serving sentences of up to five years for non-violent crimes.

That would include several elected officials and magistrates who are behind bars after being convicted of corruption.

“It is unacceptable to modify the law so that the cases of dozens, even hundreds, of politicians, are wiped out,” Iohannis said at the protest in Bucharest.

The social-democratic government of Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu had published the two contested emergency decrees on Wednesday that would pardon around 2,500 prisoners.—APP