Role of youth vital for progress: Yousif

Staff Reporter

President, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh has said that meaningful role of youth is vital for the progress of society and they must be involved in co-curricular and extracurricular activities at educational institutions.

This he said while talking to the participant students of the summer camp at Faisal Masjid campus who visited Dawah academy on Wednesday.

The President said that students are being provided best opportunities to enhance their skills and abilities. He hailed the activities such as seminar, dialogues and sports events in the summer camp. On the occasion, DG Dawah academy and other officials of the university were also present.