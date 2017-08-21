Role of Social Sciences, literature highlighted for promoting peace, tolerance

City Reporter

Promotion of Social Sciences, literature and book reading are vital to promote peace and tolerance in a society. Universities, being hub of learning, knowledge and training, should promote culture of dialogue and academic freedom to inculcate values of responsible citizenship, harmony, co-existence and respect for others ideasl ideologies among Pakistani youth. It was sated by Prof Fateh Muhammad Malik renowned academician, writer, columnist who shared his life time experiences during a dialogue organized by Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Alumni Association at Preston University Islamabad on Sunday.

The event was attended by senior members of QAU Alumni Association, QAU faculty and great number of students. Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik served as chairman National Language Authority, Rector International Islamic University Islamabad and Director Pakistan Institute of Pakistan Studies QAU Islamabad.

Sharing the objectives of the dialogue, Secretary General QAU Alumni Association Murtaza Noor informed that in connection with 50 Years celebrations of Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad and 70th Independence day celebrations of Pakistan, QAU Alumni Association has started interactions with senior QAU faculty members. In this regard, it was first interaction/exclusive evening which had been organized with Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik.

President QAU Alumni Association, Sikandar Ahmed Rai while narrating his experience as student of Professor, Fateh Muhammad Malik, lauded his contribution for promoting higher education, literature and especially critical thinking among university students.

Professor Fateh Malik narrated various incidents from his childhood till his professional life. He was of the view that teachers’ care, guidance and training play a pivotal role in grooming and success of any student.

An ideal teacher always considers his student as part of his family. The government should take care of the requirements of universities and fulfill their growing needs through provision of funding because spending on higher education is not mere expenditure but a real investment in future which bear fruits for the nation. He emphasized the need of teaching literature and religious studies to all the university students. Well-equipped libraries need to be established even at university hostels to promote booking reading culture among students.

The university libraries should be open for the students around the clock. While narrating his teaching experience at QAU Islamabad, he said that realizing the importance of social sciences for the society and country, many social sciences departments were established during ZA Bhutto regime.

The graduates from these departments belonging to all regions of country, served at various important positions at national, regional and international levels. He was of the view that any differences should not lead towards violence. He also extended lauded contribution and extended thanks to QAU Alumni Association for organizing the dialogue.