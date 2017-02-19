Role of a mother

Saleh Muhammad Mehmood

Kech, Balochistan

Mother is the basic guider of a child who teaches the child how to talk, crawl, walk and behave. Mother plays a vital role at every home and it is well said that a home without mother is like a graveyard. Mother is like that butterfly whose presence increases the beauty of garden with its different colours. As it is crystal clear that if children lack father, they suffer economically but if they lack a mom they are deprived of mental and physical comforts. Furthermore, my mom is like that shining star to give me light, is like that rose whose smell is unstoppable, is like that book whose knowledge is unfinishable and is like that diamond which is priceless. I am short of words to define her importance in my life. Mother can take the place of teacher, father, brother, sister but no one can deny the fact that among them none can take the place of her. Lastly, I want to mention that I love my mom because she cares, supports, assists and who gives courage to turn the impossible into possible.