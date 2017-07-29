Role of libraries in education

Abid Hussain

EDUCATION can be defined as the process of acquiring knowledge or habit through instruction or study. Education is the process of bringing desirable change in the behaviour of human beings. The behavioural changes must be directed towards a desirable end.

There should also be changed in Knowledge, attitude, skills and understanding. With the growing need of society, education has converted to many shapes such as adult, child, Physical, health, Technical education and so on. The common types of Education are worth mentioned below those are Formal Education, Non formal education and Informal Education. Formal Education is that type of education in which the learner is involved in institution activities which based on hierarchal structured grading, uniform subjects and required full time and leads to some Certificates, Degree or Diploma etc.

Non Formal Education is learner oriented and life environment. The learners are free hand and built on learner participation. This type of education is flexible and don’t have the level of curriculum and syllabus. This form of education is dependent on expert and qualified teacher. It depends on the skill and capacity of individual some example of non formal educations is swimming class, sports program and Seminar etc. In Informal education process the individual is learning from his daily experiences and environment where an individual is working. This type of education in a lifelong process and people can learn from the experiences of other individuals some examples are how to deals with complex situation in home or outside.

What is library? The American Library Association defines the library as a collection of resources in a variety of formats being organized by the experts or information professionals provide access, convenient to the digital as well as to the physical information to targeted services and achieve the mission of educational needs by promoting society as a whole. There are various Types of libraries such as academic, public, school and Special Libraries.

Academic libraries is considered all those libraries which serve the university, colleges and its affiliated organizations provide services to their students, faculty and staff members. All larger institutions have their own libraries on their campuses which are specially serving the various schools and department inside the institute some of the examples are health sciences, law and humanities libraries. There are many other academic libraries which have faculty status and conducting research in their area of knowledge. Such libraries are run by professional librarians and expert in their field.

Public libraries : Considers that type of library which serve the communities living around of all sizes and types without a creed and caste. The main mission of Public library is to serve the contemporary society and the general masses of the community from cradle to grave. Public libraries are further divided in various sections such as youth, teens and adults.

A school library Is considered as that type of library which serves the community, at school from kindergarten to grade 12. This type of library is affiliated with the school and helps the students and teachers in their academic goal. This library can be run by librarian having a certificate course or diploma in library science.

Special libraries Are considered as that type of libraries which serves a special community in their research activities and provide services in specialized environments of interest. These libraries are mainly connected with special organization like hospitals, corporation, museum, military institute, Think tank, private business, etc. some example of special libraries are Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad and Parliamentary Library services etc.

Pursuing a library career is another option these include research in library and information sciences or a degree in some library school, there is also a huge range of vendors providing goods and services to the library as well as international opportunities like vendors, publishers etc. Common mission of all libraries around the world. The very first and common mission of all Libraries across the world to answer the query being asked by individual regarding various subjects. All libraries are providing reading, reference and recording material to the individuals who demands for various subjects. People can find the answers which help them with their problems in their lives in their communities and in the world. Sharing of information to the individual on the basis of sharing is caring formula.

Role of Libraries in Education : The Libraries are considered as a hub of research and information and its role can never be denied by educating the masses. The basic role of Libraries is: helping new students to get ready for new learning, provide information without the constraints about social, cultural and economic impediment, helping students to get the desired information in least possible time, providing information on equality basis without constraints geographically. Providing researchers a conducive learning environment with all facilities. In the age of Information Explosion and Information Technology people often feel.

There are some other roles of libraries which being played in education and lifelong learning process of them some are mentioned below. Libraries provide leadership and expertise by using information and its affiliation technology, which plays a role in teaching and learning process. The libraries provide equal opportunity for all readers regarding information and ideas which are affiliated with some educational institutes as well to public library unimpeded by culture, caste, creed and social constraints.

Libraries are playing an important role in the achievement of students at their academic level in the lifelong learning process of the individual the role of Libraries cannot be denied. Libraries provide a lifelong learning process for the community members and assist them in their difficult task/ Assignment. Libraries prepare individuals in an information based economy and productive employment. Libraries prepare individually to prove himself as a responsible citizen in contemporary society. In short Education and libraries are interdependent on each other Education without libraries and libraries without education are paralyzed.

—The writer is Library Officer Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad.

Email: [email protected]

Related