Staff Reporter

Dow Medical College organized a Seminar titled ‘Role of an artist in society’ Thursday at Arag Auditorium of Dow Medical College. Renowned Artist Mr. Arshad Memud was invited as a Guest Speaker in the Seminar. The aim of this Seminar to raise awareness about role of an artist in a society. In this seminar Vice Chancellor Professor Saeed Quaishy, Principle Dow Medical College Prof. Dr. Kartar Dawani, Senior Faculty member and students participated. The seminar started with brief introduction of Arshad Mehmud by Prof. Dr. Kartar Dawani with thanks for taking out his precious time on speak on this interesting topic.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Arshad Memud said that today’s topic is very sensitive topic because Artist has very sensitive feeling who feel the changes of society. He further informed that memories about changes in our society since 1971. He informed that he was born in Lahore and got his education from Lahore. He came first time Karachi in 1971, when Karachi was very peaceful and growing city of Pakistan, lot of people comes to Karachi due to his attraction, especially zaib un Nisa Street (Saddar) always full of foreign customer. Furthermore, he said to medical students, you are doing great job but it is so essential to connect with our roots and culture as well because Pakistani culture is our identity.