Rohingya Shohayet reminds Syrian Aylan

This picture of a child washed up dead on the banks of river Naf on Bangladesh-Myanmar border has painfully reminded us of Syrian refugee Aylan Kurdi who was found dead on a Turkish coast after drowning in the Mediterranean sea in 2015. According to reports by CNN, the 16-month-old child’s name is Mohammed Shohayet. His family fled their home for Bangladesh to escape the violence in Myanmar. “When I see the picture, I feel like I would rather die,” Mohammed’s father, Zafor Alam, said. “There is no point in me living in this world.” Thousands of Rohingya’s have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh, dozens have died in the crackdown. Myanmar refuses to recognise the Rohingya as one of the country’s ethnic minori-ties, instead describing them as Bengalis or illegal immigrants from neighbouring Bangladesh — even though many have lived in Myanmar for generations. The picture of the two boys depict the same scenario of devastation and desperation of their families trying to escape the violence.—CNN

