Muzaffargarh

Armed robbers looted cash worth millions from a bank and injured security guard upon resistance here on Monday. The looters lock the bank staff while fleeing.

Police said that six armed robbers barged into a private bank branch located near Eidgah Northern in tehsil Kot Addu of Muzaffargarh and took the staff hostage at gun point. The robbers injured the security guard upon resistance, looted millions of rupee from the bank and locked the staff while fleeing.—INP