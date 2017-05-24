Robbers deprive trader of Rs1.5m cash

Mandi Bahauddin

Four masked robbers raided the house of Moeen Khan, a trader in Malakwal after scaling the boundary wall of his house. They looted valuables, cash and jewellery worth rupees 1.5 million after taking the house inmates’ captive. The bandits decamped with the loot, un-interrupted.

Malakwal police has registered case and searching for the robbers to arrest. Meanwhile an over speeding truck loaded with cement fell in canal near District Judicial Complex.

According to witnesses the truck was coming from Mandi Bahauddin and when it approached Gujrat Distributary Bridge where the road is bumpy and under construction, the driver lost control and the truck swerving to left fell in the distributary.

The witnesses further told that a passer-by was also over run by the truck. The driver after the incident fled away. Civil Line Police reached the spot to initiate the legal proceedings. The truck and dead body of passer-by have been recovered from the distributary.—INP