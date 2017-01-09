Roads to help uplift rural areas

Sialkot

Chief Minister Punjab’s Rural Road Development Programme is a revolutionary programme, which is providing better means of communication to the rural areas.

MNA Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan said this while addressing a meeting of the District Coordination Committee Sialkot held at the DC office here on Sunday.

The meeting announced to pace up the construction of all roads in rural area of the Sialkot district in consultation with the concerned MNAs MPAs, besides, ensuring quality in the construction of these roads.

Sialkot DPO Dr Abid Khan gave briefing about law and order situation in the district. He informed the Punjab government had approved a plan to recruit 435 traffic wardens in Sialkot.—APP